Gloom at SV zoo as third animal dies

The past few days at the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP) have been gloomy as three animals died in succession, all within a span of a week. On Saturday, a nine-month-old white tiger cub succumbed to kidney failure, linked to its pre-existing genetic condition. Earlier in the week, the lone giraffe Suboo and a rescued lioness Champa died due to traumatic shock and old age respectively.

The cub was an offshoot of the menagerie’s ‘Captive Breeding’ programme. In the past couple of years, the authorities have focused on scaling up the captive breeding of lions, tigers, white tigers and leopards. “The Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park not only exhibits animals, but is also a centre for ‘Captive Breeding’ programme and houses two Animal Rescue Centres (ARCs). ARC is a facility to provide improved upkeep and healthcare to rescued animals.

The cubs, till the age of two, are sensitive and prone to contact a wide range of health issues. Some might have low immunity, some might be weak during birth and several other conditions. The recent death is due to a similar reason,” said SVZP Curator Y. Srinivasulu Reddy.

Mr. Reddy told The Hindu that they always monitored the health of the cubs during the critical period after their birth, even by setting up CCTV cameras in the enclosures and it was unfortunate to lose one. With respect to the medical care, Mr. Reddy said they, along with their two doctors, regularly consult experts and officials of the Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU), rubbishing reports doing the rounds in the media.

Champa, the 27-year-old lioness, died on July 11 owing to complications due to old age. In 2002, the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) had rescued several animals from circuses across the country. Among them, about 77 animals, comprising lions and tigers, were shifted to the SVZP. The zoo park was one among the seven menageries selected by the CZA for the establishment of the Animal Rescue Centre (ARCs).

“The average age of those rescued animals was around 15 years and over time 63 of them died due to various reasons. Currently, 14 lions are housed at the ARC and Champa was one among them,” said Mr. Reddy. Suboo died due to an injury sustained on its head while moving around in its enclosure.

‘White Tiger Safari’

On the plans to develop the zoo park, Mr. Reddy said they would be opening a ‘White Tiger Safari’, tentatively in August.

This would be an added attraction to the Lion Safari and Deer Safari.