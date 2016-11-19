Gita samithi to

hold contests

Competitions in recitation of the Gita are being organised by Sri Gita Prachara Samithi at the Gita Bhavan at Rajappanaidu Street in Old Town area on Dec 14. The competitions will be held in four categories for those in various age groups. Those interesting in participating in the competition have to register their names by paying Rs.10 at the samithi office by Dec 1.

Details can be had from samithi president Chavali Visweswara Rao on mobile no. 81066 87755 or from its honorary president Yenduri Krishna Murthy on 92900 40898.