A student Suyana, 18, attempted suicide in the IIIT at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on Monday, allegedly due to study pressure.

Suyana, belonging to MP Kunta in Anantapur district, became unconscious in the hostel room after attempting suicide by allegedly consuming poison mixed with water, according to the police. After a while, some girl students noticed her lying in an unconscious state and informed the college management.

The student was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences hospital at Kadapa. Doctors gave her a stomach wash and described her condition as stable.