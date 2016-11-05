A 17-year-old girl studying Intermediate at a private junior college in Kavali town allegedly committed suicide by setting herself ablaze at her residence on Friday.

Pamanaji Bhuvaneswari Devi allegedly doused herself in kersone and set herself afire, when her parents were not at home.

Initial reports said she was under stress following parents’ pressure as she was frequently skipping college.

Bhuvaneswari Devi’s parents hail from a small village in the rural limits of Kavali and they came to live in the old town a few years ago.