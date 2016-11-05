In a dramatic move, the police of Bangarupalem mandal and volunteers of the Rural Organization for Poverty Eradication Services (ROPES) stopped the marriage of a 16-year-old Intermediate girl with a 28-year-old youth at the remote Tekumanda village, 37 km from here, a few minutes before the scheduled muhurt in the early hours of Friday.

The girl studying at a private college in Bangarupalem, 7 km away from her village Tekumanda, was confined to home by her parents a week ago.

Ridden by poverty, her parents who work as stone-cutters, agreed to marry off the girl with a small dowry to one Uday Kumar (28), their distant relative working as daily wager in the industrial belt in Vellore and Ranipet in Tamil Nadu.

Though the girl kept frequently going on fast protesting child marriage, her parents became even more stubborn to go ahead with their decision.

Parents give undertaking

On Thursday night, parents of both sides along with relatives arrived at the bride’s place Tekumanda, with only a few hours left for the marriage next day morning.

The girl’s friends could contact the ROPES Child Line 1098 around midnight.

The ROPES team assisted by the police from Bangarupalem rushed to the remote village in the early hours and rescued the girl at the nick of the moment.

On Friday morning, the police along with the officials of the Education and the Revenue Departments took an undertaking from the girl’s parents that they would not disturb the studies of their daughter and would perform her marriage only after she becomes a major.

The bridegroom’s side which protested initially had to leave Tekumanda later after counselling and threat of arrest.