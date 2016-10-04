The girl, who is on the verge of losing vision in her left eye, at the Collectorate in Ongole on Monday. —Photo: Kommuri Srinivas

A six-year-old Dalit student is on the verge of losing vision in her left eye after her teacher allegedly pierced the eye with a pen at P.C. Palli, near Kangiri, in Prakasam district.

Unable to control the tears running down her check, the girl's mother, Dasari Sujatha, told District Collector Sujata Sharma during the “'Prajavani”' programme on Monday that the teacher, P. Srinivasa Reddy, chided her daughter, Dasari Sanika, for not doing her homework on September 14, and lost his cool when she could not write answers for his questions. On the pretext of threatening her, the furious teacher allegedly took the pen close to her eyes and she got hurt in her left eye, added the girl's father, Dasari Manohar, and pleaded with the Collector to arrange for a suitable compensation. Giving a patient hearing, the Collector promised to do justice to the hapless girl. After visiting several hospitals, including the Sankar Netralaya in neighbouring Guntur district, the family feels that the girl’s future is now bleak, said HELP social activist B.V. Sagar.

Assisted by Childline India Foundation NGO partner HELP, the girl's parents moved the District Legal Services Authority on Monday for compensation.

DLSA secretary T. Raja Venkatadri issued notices to the Kandukur Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Executive Director of the Social Welfare Department, and adjourned the hearing to October 14. Registering a case under IPC and Juvenile Justice Act as also SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, the P.C. Palli police are on the lookout for the teacher, who is at large.