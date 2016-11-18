At a time when people have been hit by severe cash crunch, a city-based joint replacement surgeon, Busireddy Narendra Reddy, has offered to provide orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeries for those patients at Sai Bhaskar Super Specialities Hospital, Arundelpet, who do not have cash at hand to pay the cost of operations due to the ban on bigger currency notes.

“We will not deny any of our services in outpatient and surgeries for patients just because they cannot pay cash now. We will continue to perform surgeries, and the patients can pay the amount by the end of March.

The Prime Minister has taken a bold decision of banning Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, and we have decided to do our bit in easing the burden on people,” Dr. Narendra Reddy said. The services would be limited to the department of Orthopaedics.

The joint replacement surgeon said patients would have to provide any ID proof like Aadhar card, voter ID or PAN card and get admitted in the hospital.