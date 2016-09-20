Former Minister and YSR Congress general secretary Dharmana Prasada Rao on Monday asked party leaders and cadre to gear up for ensuing municipal corporation elections and highlight the 'failures' of the government.

He alleged that the TDP government had completely neglected the district as well as Srikakulam town in the last two-and-a-half years.

Addressing the party's general body meeting, he said people were looking at the YSR Congress for providing the best governance in future. He asked party activists to highlight the denial of special category status to AP although it was assured in the Parliament.