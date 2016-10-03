Collector H. Arun Kumar on Sunday inaugurated the Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC)’s permanent sales counter on the premises of the Collectorate here.

Speaking on the occasion, he called upon the public to make use of the GCC products made of forest produce by the tribal people. “Pure honey, amla products and Araku coffee are among the products available here. Let us buy these products and support our Girijans,” he said. District manager of the GCC K. Jogeswara Raoand other officials were present.