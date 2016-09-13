An unidentified gang in the wee hours of Monday attacked a lorry driver and took away the vehicle from the outskirts of Palamaner town, about 45 km from here.According to the police, driver Ramesh (30), a resident of Palamaner town, was on his way to Bengaluru from Kolkata carrying a load of steel pipes. He parked the vehicle on Palamaner outskirts and was trying to find a person to assist him on the trip when a four-member gang attacked him. The assailants stabbed him with knives and took away the lorry. They threw Ramesh into the roadside bushes presuming him dead. However, some highway riders found the injured driver moaning and informed the Palamaner police. The driver, whose condition is said to be serious, informed the police that his attackers spoke in Tamil.

A case was registered and investigation is on.

2 killed in road mishap

Two poultry workers – Kannaiah (35) and Mohan (25) – of Jambuvaripalle of Bangarupalem mandal, 30 km from here, were killed on the spot when their motorcycle was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle, when they were returning to their village after unloading the birds at the rural side.

The bodies were shifted to the area hospital at Bangarupalem. Investigation is on.