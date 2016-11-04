The Mulakalacheruvu police on Wednesday midnight nabbed a three-member gang involved in stealing copper wires from electrical transformers in the western mandals bordering with Anantapur district.

During the last two years, around 20 transformers were tampered with in Mulakalacheruvu, Pedda Tippa Samudram (PTM), Madanapalle rural and B. Kothakota mandals in western Chittoor and 500 kg copper wire was taken away by the culprits. Based on a series of complaints from the sub-stations, a search party had been deployed and surveillance intensified in remote locations vulnerable to the activities of the gang.

Acting on a tip-off, the police rushed to a culvert site on Mulakalacheruvu-Kadiri (Anantapur district) border on Wednesday midnight, leading to the seizure of about 200 kg of copper wire, maintained as a dump beneath sand. The booty was seized when the trio was waiting for a lorry to transport the same.

Lavish lifestyle

Mulakalacheruvu circle inspector Hrishikesava said Atmakuru Obulesu (30), Sake Ramakrishna (32) of Nallamada mandal of Anantapur district and B. Anjaneyulu (28) of Kadiri mandal of the same district formed into a gang. Obulesu, an expert in electrical works related to agricultural pumpsets, opened the electrical transformers and stole the copper wire.

The gang disposed of the stolen goods at Rs. 500 a kg and led a lavish lifestyle. The trio was produced before the court and remanded on Thursday.