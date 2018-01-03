Gandikota-Chitravathi lift irrigation scheme launched

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu unveiling the plaque of the Gandikota-Chitravathi lift irrigation scheme at Parnapalle on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BYARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday inaugurated the Gandikota-Chitravathi lift irrigation scheme at Parnapalli in Pulivendula constituency of Kadapa district.

Mr. Naidu performed ‘Jala Siriki Harathi’ at the delivery point of Gandikota-Penchikala Basi Reddy Chitravathi lift irrigation scheme. He also unveiled a plaque for construction of two anicuts across the Papaghni near the Anjaneya Swamy temple (₹2.36 crore) and Sugali Thanda (₹3.53 crore) at Gandi in Chakrayapet mandal.

The Gandikota-Chitravathi lift irrigation scheme was built with an outlay of ₹1,350 crore, he said.

Under the scheme, 7.50 tmcft water would be lifted through five delivery points to the Chitravathi balancing reservoir, to irrigate 60,000 acres of ayacut through drip irrigation and gravity.

Three lift irrigation schemes of 0.3 tmcft capacity were built at Thimmapuram, Yellanur, and Gaddamvaripalle, and another of 0.08 tmcft capacity at Goddumarri for drawing water from the Gandikota reservoir to the PBR.

The scheme aims at lifting about 2,000 cusecs water through five lift irrigation schemes, having four pumps each, from Kondapuram to PBR, and fill the tanks and ponds, and give irrigation water till the tailend ayacut of the right canal.

Nearly 1,200 cusecs Krishna water was being lifted every day from Gandikota reservoir since November 2017.

The Chitravathi balancing reservoir presently has 4,815 tmcft Krishna water and Gandikota reservoir has a storage of seven tmcft. Nearly 33 tmcft water is being stored in reservoirs in Kadapa district.

Ministers D. Umamaheswara Rao, S. Chandramohan Reddy, and C. Adinarayana Reddy, MLC M. Ravindranath Reddy, government whip M.V. Mallikarjuna Reddy, former Minister P. Ramasubba Reddy, district Collector T. Babu Rao Naidu, party MLAs and leaders took part.