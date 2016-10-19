The two-day 29th Urs and Gandha Mahotsavam of Quadrati Chaman Trust dargah at Obanapalle in Chittoor concluded on Tuesday.

Hundreds of devotees from all over Chittoor and surrounding areas thronged the dargah and offered special prayers. Hazarath Peersyed Alisha Quadrati Chishti Saheb on Monday night launched the Gandha Mahotsavam and Urs festivities, besides poor feeding and alms distribution.

The Qawwali programme commenced at around 11 p.m. and concluded at 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Qawwali artistes from Bengaluru and Chennai enthralled the devotees.