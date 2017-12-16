Gambhir bats for educating girl child

Different drive: Gautam Gambhir interacting with the students of the Sri Sathya Sai School in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

more-in

Jumping down the track, especially when the ball is new and hard, and hoisting a fast bowler of the calibre of Shoaib Akhtar or Glenn McGrath, is no mean cricketing ability. But Gautam Gambhir has done this, with ease. He is known for unsettling any bowler, but in real life the aggressive Indian cricketer paints a different picture.

Committed to social causes, he has started a foundation that as of today takes care of the education of students in Delhi from economically backward sections and also runs a community kitchen.

“The idea is giving back to society and the country, when both have done so much for us,” said the cricketer.

He was here recently to participate in a CSR activity of RBL Bank at the Sri Sathya Sai School and took some time off to speak to The Hindu.

The cricketer believes that imparting education to girl children is the best initiative. “If you educate a girl child, you are educating the entire family and the society benefits. We can move forward only by educating girl children,” he said.

He also feels that every one can contribute to this initiative. “One need not be a celebrity. We can start practising at home,” said Gambhir.

On how would he like to contribute to the development of the game that he is so passionate about, he said, “Starting a cricket academy or foundation is a very small thing when compared to the larger issues that we have. I believe in doing something that would benefit the country.”

He has plans to do something on the environment front.

“This is one area that needs focus. The ambient air quality not only in Delhi but across the country is deteriorating as with every passing day trees are being cut and water is getting polluted. Concern for environment is the need of the hour,” said the flamboyant opener.

Muralitharan most respected

Talking about his cricketing exploits, Gambhir said that he faced many bowlers, including the quickest in the business today, but would rate the Sri Lankan spin wizard Muttaiah Muralitharan as the most dangerous bowler.

I always had difficulty reading him and he was the best whom I faced, he said.

He regards his Delhi mate and former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag as the most aggressive batsman in the world. “Viru on his day could decimate any attack and I am fortunate to have forged many opening partnerships with him,” said Gambhir.