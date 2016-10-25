Kerala students set to make Kuchipudi village their second home

Two young graduates hailing from the land of Kathakali — Nanda Murugan and Anju Raghavan — are all set to make Kuchipudi village as their second home for the next few years.

Bowled over by the Gurukul system in teaching the dance form, the duo obtained admission in certificate course in Kuchipudi dance being offered by the Krishna University.

“Every aspect of our life is new here. However, the feeling of living among the great gurus in the village and methods of teaching the dance form are what made us to determine to stay here for some more years to become a professional Kuchipudi dancers,” Ms. Nanda told The Hindu .

Ms. Nanda of Actlab institute in Ernakulam is a danseuse of Mohiniyattam and Bharatanatyam. Ms. Anju from Kozhikode is a Bharatanatyam dancer. The duo learnt a few Kerala traditional folk dances, too. “We have got access to guru round the clock. We feel proud to be students of Kuchipudi dance and being groomed in the house of Kuchipudi maestro Padma Bhushan Vempati China Satyam,” said Ms. Anju.

“Sometimes, our attire and food habits are attracting the attention of our fellow students and villagers. However, the village life became one of the attractions for us to continue our study here,” said Ms. Nanda. “We are being taught in an environment where everything speaks about the dance. We are lucky to see people who talk and practise dance in the village,” added Ms. Nanda. However, they realised that learning Kuchipudi dance required quality time to practice.

Krishna University Kuchipudi dance course co-oridnator P. Kesava Prasad opined that the students were showing keen interest in learning every aspect of the dance and its history. Many students from Kerala had expressed their willingness to learn Kuchipudi from the next academic year, added Mr. Prasad.