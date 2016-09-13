National » Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati, September 13, 2016
Updated: September 13, 2016 08:21 IST

From paper to canvas, artist takes pointillism to a new high

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Artist Sagar Ginne draws finishing touches to his dot painting of Lord Venkateswara. —Photo: K.V. Poornachandra kumar
Artist Sagar Ginne draws finishing touches to his dot painting of Lord Venkateswara. —Photo: K.V. Poornachandra kumar

The art has gone from a lifeless paper to a thicker canvas, where the features are not only sharp, but the art piece also gets a near-permanent shelf life.

Artist Ginne Venkateswarlu, who paints with the ‘brush name’ Sagar Ginne, is known for his adoration for pointillism, the art of using only dots. He has changed the medium from paper to canvas, 17 years after he started giving wings to his fantasy for ‘dot painting’.

So, what’s so special about canvas? Sagar has been using colour refill pens to perennially tap thousands of dots on a white paper. Apart from taking months for a painting, the ‘perishable’ nature of paper constantly made the fear of losing his cherished art work dangle over his head. The change became possible after he stumbled across permanent pens available in a dozen colours. In the new format, he first paints the canvas white and then makes random dots as the image demands. The larger dots of permanent pens left a bigger imprint and thus made things easy, while the soft touch made it less arduous for the artist. The indirect advantage is the growing size of the images.

“The largest I have drawn on paper was 24” x 30”, but on canvas, I am currently drawing Lord Venkateswara image measuring 5.5 ft tall and 3 ft wide in a much shorter duration,” Mr. Sagar told The Hindu .

Apart from devotional paintings like Dasavatharam, Virat Swaroopam etc., he has drawn images of a tribal woman, former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao etc., all using dots. His latest portrait on Mother Teresa made on her getting sainthood is now on display at the Vijayawada expo.

Mr. Sagar, who works as an instructor in traditional painting at TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Institute of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture (SVITSA), recently received his Ph.D. for his study on ‘Traditional paintings in Andhra with reference to Kalamkari, Nakashi and Nirmal’, under the supervision of SVU professor D. Kirankranth Chowdary. He gave his first exhibition ‘Voice of colour dots’ in December 1999, while the second one ‘Voice of Palamoor dots’ (named after his native district) was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Mahabubnagar Municipality’s golden jubilee celebrations in 2001.Sagar now plans to redraw some of his old paper paintings on eye-catching themes like Ardhanareeswara, Hari-Hara, Sripathi, etc. on canvas, aiming at immortalising them.

More In: Andhra Pradesh | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Chandrababu Naidu asks bankers to change their mindset

TTD to update landmarks of Tirumala on Google Maps

YSRC, TDP gear up for civic poll battle

Krishna dist. to get ODF status

Naidu meets Governor

ANU to ink pact with Cambridge University

APCC to hold people’s ballot on SCS

Solemn start to Pavitrotsavam

Speed up land survey: Collector

From paper to canvas, artist takes pointillism to a new high

Hyderabad

Metro works make traffic jams a routine at Malakpet

What other States have

‘Autocrat’ tag for KCR condemned

“RR delinked from Kaleshwaram to protect State’s interests”

September 17 should be ‘merger day’: Kodandaram

Cong. promises to move SC on Mallannasagar

Governor’s intervention sought

Funds for new districts

Visakhapatnam

Ample opportunities for development in Andhra Pradesh: Modi

Bandh fails to affect normal life

Rare turtle spotted at Mutyalammapalem

Initiative launched to help slow learners

MoU signed to raise bio-diversity garden

Vijayawada

Chandrababu Naidu asks bankers to change their mindset

Ample opportunities for development in Andhra Pradesh: Modi

Toyota Sugar gets positive signals from Naidu

Turmoil over Special Category State denial taking deeper roots

Bandh evokes mixed response in city

‘Tech will be used to assess rate of accidents on NH’

No connecting buses for important trains at Duvvada

Mixing the West and the East on canvas

Archer Surekha wins two medals in Taiwan

Kajol, a golden girl in TT


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu arriving for the SLBC meeting in Vijayawada on Monday. Photo: CH. Vijaya Bhaskar

Chandrababu Naidu asks bankers to change their mindset

‘Denial of credit forcing farmers to approach moneylenders again’ »