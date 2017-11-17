Fresh tenders called for Polavaram

more-in

Minister for Water Resources Devineni Umamaheswara Rao on Thursday said that fresh tenders have been called for the Polavaram project as part of ‘descoping’ the primary contract under the provisions of Section 60 C of the EPC agreement entered into with the prime contractor Transstroy.

Addressing the media at the Polavaram dam site, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said that tenders were being uploaded to the website.

Since the term of the agreement had already expired, it was the prerogative of the government to terminate the contract under Section 60 C. The government, however, decided to descope (divide into smaller bits) and give it to other contractors on the same terms. A decision was taken to call for fresh tenders on November 15 at the weekly review meeting. The process was, however, delayed by a day.