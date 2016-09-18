The pilgrims visiting Sri Penusila Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple in Penchalakona will get free WiFi facility with the trust board making it available with the help of voluntary organisations.

The facility has been set up at the temple at a cost of Rs. 3.5 lakh to make it accessible and useful to the pilgrims on a permanent basis.

The trust committee also roped in another voluntary organisation to develop a website for the temple. All the information regarding services, accommodation and so on will be given on the website for the convenience of the devotees.