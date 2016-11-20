The district police have launched a frantic search for a three-year-old son of a sub-inspector, after the child went missing from the residential area at Srinagar Colony in Palamaner on late on Friday evening.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, P. Shankar, told The Hindu that Sharath (3), son of Baireddipalle (Palamaner Sub-Division) Sub-Inspector Krishna Mohan, was playing close to his house compound.

When the parents looked for the child after nightfall, Sharath went missing and was not seen around.

Efforts to trace him in the neighbourhood did not yield any results despite hectic search till Saturday morning.

The DSP said special parties had been despatched to Nandi Hills, Mulbagal and some other places in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to trace the missing child.

“We are verifying the CC camera footage from all vital junctions in Palamaner town and other crucial exit routes from Palamaner. We have also alerted the border check-posts and informed the police counterparts in border areas,”he said.