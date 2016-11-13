Four pilgrims all belonging to Erode in Tamil Nadu had a providential escape on Saturday when the vehicle in which they were travelling met with an accident on the first ghat road leading to Tirupati.

The mishap took place at the thirteenth curve on the ghat road when the person behind the wheels incidentally slipped into a nap and hit the steel railings.

All the four escaped with minor injuries with the timely blowing up of the safety balloons.

The anterior portion of the vehicle was damaged in the mishap.