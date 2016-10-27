Four persons were killed and three others were injured when a RTC bus collided with an autorickshaw at Vadisaleru village in Rangampeta mandal in East Godavari on Wednesday. The autorickshaw was coming from Gowri Patnam village to Kakinada rural mandal.

The bus plying between Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram tried to avoid knocking down a person crossing the road and collided with the auto. Unam Pothu Raju (60), Karri Anand (11) and Karri Divya (9) died on the spot, while Karri Parvathi (60) succumbed to injuries while being treated at GSL medical college hospital in Rajanagaram. The injured Vanum Prakash, Pampana Narayana have been shifted to GSL hospital.

The deceased were returning after visiting the Mary Matha temple in Gowri Patnam in West Godavari district.

The bodies were shifted to Peddapuram area hospital for post-mortem.