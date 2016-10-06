Police arrested four persons on charges of assaulting Chagalamarri Tehsildar Anjaneyulu and ransacking his office.

Karimaddela Narasimha Reddy of Chakravarthulapalle, Pramod Kumar, Obulesua and Nagaseshu of Godiganur villages in Chagalamarri mandal were arrested by Allagadda Circle- Inspector Prabhakar Reddy and Sub-Inspectors Mohan Reddy and Jagadeeswara Reddy, Kurnool SP A. Ravikrishna told the media in the Chagalamarri police station.

The accused who were making rounds to the Tehsildar for getting their land records updated online, assaulted Mr. Anjaneyulu alleging gross negligence and caused him a head injury. The SP warned that such attacks on the government officials would not be tolerated.

Several farmers apprised Mr. Ravikrishna that their land issues remained unresolved for long.

The plight of genuine farmers was ignored and fictitious ones were benefiting due to increase in private manipulators in the Tehsildar office, the villagers said.

The SP assured to apprise revenue officials concerned of the issue and ensure that their problems were resolved. Allagadda DSP Easwar Reddy, CI and SIs were present.