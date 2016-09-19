The Rajamahendravaram airport is gearing up for Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s visit on Monday. Arrangements are place at the venue for the laying of the foundation stone for the expansion of the runway from the existing length of 1.75 km to 3.165 km to pave the way for the landing of Boeing aircraft.

The works with an outlay of Rs. 181 cr. are expected to be completed in a year. For the expansion purpose, the Airports Authority of India acquired 857 acres of land from the farmers around Madhurapudi by spending Rs. 300 crore. As of now, six flights have been operating from this airport including five flights to Hyderabad and one to Chennai every day.