With the ongoing Sarannavaratri Utsavaalu at all major temples from October 1 and Vizianagar Utsav for three days on October 15, 16 and 17 and Tholellu and Sirimaanotsavam of Sri Pydithalli Ammavaru on October 17 and 18, the fort town is witnessing traditional and cultural extravaganza.

The town is already experiencing people residing in other States arriving with their families for Vijaya Dasami and Sirimanotsavam. The administration is anticipating at least 3 lakh people for the festivities.

While the municipality has sanctioned Rs. 50 lakh for setting up mobile bio-toilets, drinking water points, illumination of heritage structures like Gantasthambam (Clock Tower), Gurajada’s House, Fort, and other major road junctions for the Sirimaanotsavam, the State government had sanctioned Rs. 40 lakh for the Vijayanagar Utsav.

However, the civic body is yet to take up repairs to road which were battered by intermittent rains with downpour at times last week and facelift to landmarks of this historic town.

Meanwhile, The Tourism Department had released Rs. 1.20 crore for giving a facelift to the fort on its western side and the works, which include landscaping, sound and lighting arrangements, mesh fencing, seating arrangements for visitors, are going on at a brisk pace.

As the Vizianagar Utsav is a State celebration, Collector Vivek Yadav appointed organisational committees to make the utsav a grand success. He has already directed officials to give wide publicity to the utsav on an exclusive website and also social networks like FB and Twitter.

According to Mr. Yadav, the utsav will have a photo exhibition to showcase historical importance of the land, traditions and culture, science fair, flower show, cultural shows, sports competitions, and screening of short films on government’s welfare schemes.

The town is already experiencing people residing in other States arriving with their families for Vijaya Dasami and Sirimanotsavam