Former MPs G.V. Harsha Kumar (Amalapuram), Chinta Mohan (Tirupati) and other Dalit leaders at the Malas Unity Meeting in Tirupati on Sunday.— Photo: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Former Members of Parliament G.V. Harsha Kumar (Amalapuram) and Chinta Mohan (Tirupati) and some Dalit leaders have condemned the State government’s move to re-introduce categorisation of Scheduled Castes through a government order.

At the ‘Mala Unity Meeting’ conducted at Gandhi Bhavan here on Sunday, Mr. Harsha Kumar called categorisation as an unconstitutional step and pointed to the Supreme Court’s verdict against it.

“The State government’s decision to introduce it through the back door is highly objectionable,” he said.

Speaking on the increasing atrocities on the Dalit communities, he pointed out that crime perpetrated against Dalits was mostly during the TDP rule, citing Karamchedu and Padirikuppam incidents.

Even while Ambedkar statues were removed and placed in government buildings, the government enhanced security to NTR statues, fearing backlash.

Dubbing Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu ‘anti-Dalit’, Dr. Chinta Mohan breathed fire for his ‘continued attempts’ to divide the community. Instead of focusing on development, Mr. Naidu is bent on pitting one Dalit sub-sect against the other. He also flayed the government for going slow on Dugarajupatnam port, even while hastening the Bhavanapadu port project to benefit crony capitalists.