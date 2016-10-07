Former MLA and senior Congress leader Gudibanda Venkata Reddy passed away after a prolonged illness.

Mr. Reddy was elected four times from Duggirala Assembly constituency until 2004 elections. In 2009, the constituency was merged with Tenali constituency in the delimitation exercise.

Considered close to the former Chief Minister Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy, Mr. Reddy later joined YSR Congress Party, but did not contest elections in 2014.

YSR Congress Party senior leaders Botsa Satyanarayana, Mithun Reddy, Lella Appireddy, M Nagarjuna and others condoled the death of Mr. Reddy.