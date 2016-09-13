National » Andhra Pradesh

CHITTOOR, September 13, 2016
Updated: September 13, 2016 08:21 IST

Former DCC president killed in road accident

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
R. Gopinath
R. Gopinath

Former DCC president and former MLC R. Gopinath was killed when his SUV had a collision with a mini-van at Cheelapalle village near here on Monday.

According to his family sources, Gopinath (72) left for Chennai from his residence in Chittoor town in the early hours preferring self-drive of his SUV due to non-availability of a family driver. At noon, he reached the dairy unit owned by him at Vellore and after speaking to workers there, he started returning to Chittoor.

At Cheelapalle village of Gudipala mandal, Gopinath’s vehicle collided with the mini-van carrying empty liquor bottles towards Chennai. Locals at the area identified the injured leader and informed the Gudipala police. He was immediately taken to the Christian Medical College Hospital at Vellore where he died. His body is likely to be handed over to the family members after autopsy on Tuesday.

Gopinath was the DCC president for about a decade in the 1990s. In 1985, when N.T. Rama Rao’s Telugu Desam went for mid-term elections, Gopinath won the Chittoor seat as the Congress candidate. In 1999, he contested as an MP against D.K. Audikesavulu Naidu (TDP) and lost by a slender margin. During Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s tenure as the Chief Minister, he was made an MLC. In 2014, Gopinath joined the YSR Congress and tried in vain for the party ticket to contest as an MLA from Chittoor.

Later, he was not active in politics. Gopinath is survived by wife, a son and two daughters.

More In: Andhra Pradesh | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Chandrababu Naidu asks bankers to change their mindset

Blast near court creates flutter

TTD to update landmarks of Tirumala on Google Maps

YSRC, TDP gear up for civic poll battle

Krishna dist. to get ODF status

Naidu meets Governor

ANU to ink pact with Cambridge University

APCC to hold people’s ballot on SCS

Solemn start to Pavitrotsavam

Speed up land survey: Collector

Hyderabad

Metro works make traffic jams a routine at Malakpet

What other States have

‘Autocrat’ tag for KCR condemned

“RR delinked from Kaleshwaram to protect State’s interests”

September 17 should be ‘merger day’: Kodandaram

Cong. promises to move SC on Mallannasagar

Governor’s intervention sought

Funds for new districts

Visakhapatnam

Ample opportunities for development in Andhra Pradesh: Modi

Bandh fails to affect normal life

Rare turtle spotted at Mutyalammapalem

Initiative launched to help slow learners

MoU signed to raise bio-diversity garden

Vijayawada

Chandrababu Naidu asks bankers to change their mindset

Blast near court creates flutter

‘Tech will be used to assess rate of accidents on NH’

No connecting buses for important trains at Duvvada

Ample opportunities for development in Andhra Pradesh: Modi

Mixing the West and the East on canvas

Archer Surekha wins two medals in Taiwan

Kajol, a golden girl in TT

Villagers attack workers at aqua food park site

BJP ready for debate with Pawan


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu arriving for the SLBC meeting in Vijayawada on Monday. Photo: CH. Vijaya Bhaskar

Chandrababu Naidu asks bankers to change their mindset

‘Denial of credit forcing farmers to approach moneylenders again’ »