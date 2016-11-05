CPI State Secretariat member Ravula Venkaiah has said that his party will not keep quite if the government acquires land forcibly for irrigation projects, airports, and ports.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Venkaiah said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, when in the Opposition, had questioned the government as to why it was acquiring land forcibly from the farmers.

“And now, his government is toeing the same line,” he said, and alleged that Mr. Naidu was creating panic situation in Pampajipeta and Danavaipeta to facilitate establishment of Divis Laboratories unit by using police force and suppressing the voice of the Left parties. “We will continue the agitation till the government withdraws all permissions accorded to the company,” he said. The CPI leader said that the government was not ready to pay compensation to farmers who would lose their fish ponds and poultry units. He further said that the district administration did not conduct public hearing for the proposed pharmaceutical unit.

He said that they would lay siege to the Collectorate on November 9 seeking reservation in the private sector.