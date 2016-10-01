Chief Secretary S.P. Tucker addressing a conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Tirupati on Friday. APIIC Chairman P. Krishnaiah and Amara Raja group chairman Ramachandra N. Galla are seen.—Photo: K.V. POORNACHANDRA KUMAR

TIRUPATI: Forecasting a double digit growth, Chief Secretary S.P. Tucker on Friday projected a growth trajectory for Andhra Pradesh with creation of 15 lakh jobs and establishment of 25,000 medium and small-scale industries in the coming years.

Addressing a conference on 'Accelerating Industrial Growth in Southern Districts of Andhra Pradesh’, Mr. Tucker said that the State government would be providing all the necessary support and permissions for required basic amenities to the entrepreneurs who are willing to set up shop in the State.

“The State’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was registered as 8.3 per cent in 2014, which rose to 10.99 pc in 2015 and for the current financial year stands at 15.99 per cent. By 2019, we aim to stand first among all States in the country by maintaining the State GDP at the 15 per cent mark,” he added.

Mr. Tucker further expressed confidence that by 2029, Andhra Pradesh would become a well-developed State in the country, as many entrepreneurs are coming forward to set up their establishments. The State government would encourage entrepreneurs from SC/ST, BC, Women and Minority communities through special subsidies, supplemented by training programmes, so as to achieve equitable growth, he added.

With respect to entrepreneurs willing to set up industries in the State, Mr. Tucker directed the officials concerned to see that all their needs are completed within a month, without any delay or negligence. He also said that they would be holding a review meet in this regard (industrial development) on Monday.

