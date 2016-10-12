The Kurnool Rural police have arrested the manager and plant manager of Shivtek Industries Pvt. Ltd. on charges of negligence in connection with a major fire mishap in the factory at Gondiparla village in Kurnool mandal on October 8.

The factory’s manager Sajid of Kurnool and plant manager Durgesh of Bihar have been arrested, Kurnool Rural circle inspector Maheswara Reddy said. The fire caused by leakage of oil in a cooling tower reactor was put off after 16 hours.

Meanwhile, Kurnool Collectolr Ch. Vijayamohan constituted a four-member committee comprising Kurnool RDO L. Raghubabu, DSP D.V. Ramana Murthy, District Fire Officer Bhupal Reddy and Superintending Engineer Prasada Rao to conduct an inquiry and submit a report to him.

The factory which began production in 2011 has no fire-fighting mechanism and did not take a no objection certificate from fire officials concerned, according to officials.