A major fire broke out in Sri Siva Tech factory, a glycerine manufacturing unit near E. Thandrapadu on the outskirts of Kurnool city, on Saturday. However, no casualties were reported.

Thick black smoke billowed from the factory and engulfed nearby areas as oil leakage in a reactor in the CPW cooling tower caused a major fire. The factory employees ran out of the premises. Two fire tenders rushed to the factory and swung into action, but the flames did not come under control even by Saturday night.

The police and fire officials sounded a warning asking the people not to venture into the vicinity of the factory. Media personnel were not allowed into the factory.

Kurnool Superintendent of Police A. Ravikrishna, DSP D.V. Ramana Murthy and other officials visited the factory and took stock of the situation.

The police confirmed that there were no casualties.