Pilot project in Prakasam enables live crosschecking of fingerprint data of suspects with police database

A pilot project to identify crime suspects using an automated fingerprints identification system (FINS) through live scanning is being implemented by the police in Prakasam district which is expected to help them bring down the crime rate.

Equipped with a smart mobile phone and fingerprint analyser, police personnel at the grassroots level will crosscheck the fingerprints of the suspects on the spot with the huge digitised database available at the Command Control Centre (CCC) here so that the accused could be spotted quickly and the investigation speeded up. The system would also help avoid putting innocent people to inconvenience.

Fingerprints and other details related to 32,000 past offenders in the district have been digitized in the first phase and this has been followed by digitizing of fingerprints of six lakh offenders in the State, says Superintendent of Police Trivikram Varma in a conversation with The Hindu .

The efficacy of FINS was put to test during the recent Krishna Pushkaram for identifying a person suspected of committing a crime and linking a suspect to other unsolved crimes.

“From now, we will proactively verify the fingerprints of all suspects loitering in crowded places, including bus stations and railway stations here and in Markapur and other towns of the district at odd hours,” he says. The Prakasam police have so far nabbed two offenders, who had given the slip to the police in the past.

Stolen bikes recovered

The e-challan system in vogue to nail down erring motorists with digital record proof has also helped identification of 12 stolen motorcycles in Prakasam district as the system has been linked with the data available with the State police. Special drives are being organised to clear pendency of challans, Mr. Trivikram says.

“All SIs in the district now stay in touch with me thanks to Kaizala, an app from Microsoft Garage for group communication,” the SP reveals, adding “we have started geo-tagging of mishap spots to analyse the causes of various accidents over a period and take steps to reduce mishaps in the future.”

Drone vigil

Spurred by the successful use of drones during the Krishna Pushkaram, the Prakasam police will henceforth use them for maintaining security from the sky. To start with, the district will get one drone for crowd management.

“The district police will also shortly get a video wall for effective traffic management,” he adds.