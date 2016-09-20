A Division bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Justice V. Ramasubramanian and Justice S.V. Bhatt on Monday asked the management of AgriGold Group of Companies and the petitioner depositors to find buyers for two properties of AgriGold in Vijayawada city and Prakasam district of AP.

The Bench was dealing with cases filed by depositors who complained that they were cheated. The management gave a list of properties which are not encumbered in any manner. The Bench asked the petitioners and the management to see if anyone really come to buy these two properties at the rate they had mentioned. The case will be listed on September 30.

While dealing with similar case regarding the Akshaya Gold Company, the Bench said the probe was not going at the way it ought to have gone. The government said that it will engage the services of a charted accountant to look into finer aspects and report back by September 30.