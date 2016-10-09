Devotees taking part in a procession of ‘golden chariot’ at Tirumala on Saturday.— PHOTO: BY ARRANGEMENT

For the second consecutive day, the temple town of Tirumala remained soaked in spiritual fervour as the procession of the ‘golden chariot’ dominated the proceedings on Saturday, the sixth day of the Brahmotsavams.

Tens of thousands of devotees took part in the procession.

The processional deities of Lord Malayappa Swamy, flanked by His divine consorts Sri Devi and Bhu Devi mounted atop the eye-popping ‘golden chariot’, were taken around the thoroughfares of the sacred shrine. The air was charged with the chanting of Govinda .... Govinda by the assembled devout as the dazzling chariot went around the lanes of the temple town.

With the day coinciding with the fourth Saturday of the Peratasi month — auspicious for the Tamil-speaking people — the turnout was a considerable.

Earlier in the day, the festivities got off to a colourful start with the procession of the Hanumantha vahanam.

The deity donning the role of Lord Rama equipped with his celestial bow and arrows mounted atop the imposing Hanumantha vahanam provided a divine feast to the eyes.

Vasanthotsavam and Asthanam were rendered to the deities at the Ranganayakula mandapam in the afternoon. The day wrapped up with the procession of Gaja vahanam in the night.