: Some youth donned “puli vesham” and danced to drumbeats in Pathikonda in Kurnool district on Wednesday during the Muharram festival.

As children danced merrily along with them, people offered them gifts and they proceeded to offer prayers to Peers.

Several men dressed up as women, demons and put up puli vesham in Tuggali mandal headquarters and nearby villages and danced to drumbeats. Children and adults walked over a bed of burning coal before the Peerla Chavidi at Tuggali.

Muslims put up peers and colourfully decorated the Peerla Chavidis. Hindus and Muslims took part in the Muharram festival in Tuggali, Chinnasarigetti and Peddasarigetti villages. The peers were later immersed in streams nearby.

Muharram was also observed with fervour in Banaganapalli, Chagalamarri, Panyam and other areas.