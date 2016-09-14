Religious fervour marked the celebrations of Bakrid all over Chittoor district on Tuesday.

In the western mandals, with considerably large population of Muslims, the mosques were given a facelift with whitewash and electrical illumination. In Chittoor town, the mosques of Kajur, Darga, Laloo Gardens, Greamspeta, Bazaar Street, Mittur and Thenabanda wore a festive look. Symbolising the sacrifice of Hazarath Ibrahim prophet, who got ready to deliver his son to the Almighty Allah, hundreds of Muslims performed the Qurbani and offered meat donations to the poor and downtrodden. From morning till noon, Takbir (recital of verses from Holy Koran) was rendered with utmost devotion.

After reaching the Idgahs of their respective places, they offered prayers for universal peace and for their forefathers. Politicians competed with each other in almost all places to greet the gatherings, and joining the prayers with them.

In Madanapalle, devout families procured goats from popular shandies in Chennai, besides getting camels from Rajasthan, for distribution of meat to the poor. Clothes distribution and poor-feeding were also organised at various places.