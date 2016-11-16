Prosthodontist and implantologist Deepthi Kalahasti has been awarded a fellowship of the International Congress of Oral Implantology (ICOI) at the 10th World Congress of Oral Implantology, American Academy of Implant Dentistry global conference held in New Delhi during November 11-13, 2016.

Founder and chair of ICOI, Kenneth Judy, president of ICOI, Gerard Scotecci and ICOI diplomate Prasad Doshi were present.Dr. Deepthi, who is assistant professor at Vaidehi Dental College in Bengaluru, has already awarded associate fellow ( AAID- USA), fellow (ICOI), Diplomate ( WCOI). She was awarded the first prize for her presentation on “Platform switching -To Be or Not to be.”