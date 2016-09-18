Fearing teachers’ wrath for not doing home work, a ninth class student of Pyara Nagar of Madanapalle town on Saturday afternoon allegedly hanged himself at his home.

According to the Madanapalle II-Town police, Venugopal (14) and his two sisters live at Pyara Nagar, while their parents earn for the family doing hard labour at Chintamani in Karnataka, frequenting Madanapalle once a fortnight. The boy reportedly kept telling his siblings that he was afraid of the teachers at school for not doing homework.

In this backdrop, the boy returned home at noon and resorted to the extreme step by hanging to the roof ceiling, when the siblings were away. His elder sister who returned home after college found Venugopal hanging to the ceiling. The police sent the body to the government area hospital at Madanapalle, and registered a case.

Two boys of Madanapalle town (aged 14 and 16) hanged themselves to death on Thursday and Friday, vexed with studies.