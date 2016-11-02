P. Lingamma, 19, a native of Mannanur village in Mahabubnagar district, studying B.Sc. Nursing third year in the Government Nursing College at Kurnool, reportedly fell from a motorcycle near Jonnagiri village in Tuggali mandal in Kurnool district on Sunday night and died later.

Police said Lingamma, a boarder of the ST hostel in Kurnool, went to Gooty to her friend B. Sujatha’s house at Suryathanda in Tuggali mandal. M. Swami Naik, Sujatha’s brother, was taking Lingamma from Gooty to Suryathanda on a motorcycle, when she reportedly fell off the two-wheeler at a speed-breaker near Jonnagiri village.

The student was rushed to the Kurnool General Hospital, where she died of head injuries on Sunday night, police said.

The police have registered a case.