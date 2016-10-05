The sudden flooding of the city boutiques with traditional and ethnic attire signifies the advent of the festival of dance, fasting and feasting, Navratri leading up to Dusera. For those who enjoy the traditional garba or the modern disco-dandiya, the festivities give them a chance to go overboard with traditional accessories, bangles, chains, jangling anklets and more. While for the religious, it is nine days of fasting and praying to the Goddess, and for others who enjoy the Western India style of dancing to honour the Goddess into the wee hours, it is nine days of dance and feasting! Navratri and Dusera are the days devoted to Goddess Durga symbolising purity and power or 'shakti'. These nine days and the tenth day, Dusera are celebrated all over the country. If Gujarat and Rajasthan are famed for the garba and dandiya, North Indians often make a pilgrimage during these days to the famed Vaishno Devi shrine. And in West Bengal, it is the many pandals dedicated to Goddess Durga which dominate the city roads. While in South India, especially Tamil Nadu it is the Golu or elaborate set up of dolls depicting the Goddess that is worshipped. But perhaps all these festivities pale in comparison to the grand royal celebration of the Mysore kings. In Mysore, the nine-day Navratri festival is a grand royal affair, involving folk music renditions and dance performances, wrestling tournaments and tableau participation. But thanks to the unity in diversity that defines India, each community celebrates the festival in their unique manner wherever they reside and consequently, a cosmopolitan city like Vizag has the Navratri and Dusera festival celebrated in all styles in the city. There are pandals for Durga devi, there are Garba and Dandiya dances lined up at many places in the city, there is even the Golu put up in many a household. Also in force is the tradition of wearing different coloured clothes to celebrate the festivities; each of the nine days has a significant colour. The festivities start with the colour Yellow on padyami (the first day). The second day, dwitiya is eco-friendly green, while the third day is a sober grey (a combination of black and white). The fourth day, chaturthi, is vibrant orange while panchami, or the fifth day is peaceful white. Shashti, the sixth day is brilliant red and saptami is royal blue. The eighth day, which is ashtami and the day Goddess Saraswati is worshipped, while the Goddess is decked in white, the ladies glam up in pretty pink. And finally, the ninth day is purple. Consider it a sort of prayer to the Goddess or an excuse to shop for each colour. Which is what dominates the festive celebrations - the shopping spree. It has been a general trend for stores to announce mega sales, discounts and rebates on the occasion of Dusera. Considering that many Indian companies announce bonuses and perks around Dusera, shopping for expensive gadgets, accessories, household goods and more has become the norm. In fact, many households wait for the Dusera discounts to invest in luxury goods.

