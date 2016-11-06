Farmers of the ayacut area under the north and south canals of the Mid Pennar dam on Saturday staged a rasta roko along with the YSRCP leaders demanding immediate release of 6 tmcft of water for the ayacut.

Speaking at the rasta roko, former Anantapur MP Ananta Venkatrami Reddy said the government was only planning to take the water in the HNSS system to Kuppam — the constituency of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu — at the cost of the ayacut farmers.

Sarath Chandra Reddy, a leader of the YSR Congressand a collective representative of the farmers of the ayacut area, said over 5,000 borewells in the ayacut area had gone bone dry and hence some water need to be released into the Penna river to recharge these borewells.

“If the borewells are recharged, they will serve the farmers at least the next year around in case of bad rains,” said Mr. Sarath Chandra Reddy even as he demanded that water should not be diverted to the Chagallu reservoir from the PABR through a specially dug canal but rather through the Penna river stream.

As the rasta roko on the National Highway 44 near Kalluru progressed for over an hour, traffic came to a standstill for several kilometres even as the police struggled to remove the protesting farmers from the road.