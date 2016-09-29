Ask the government to withdraw the notification

Farmers and private land owners on Wednesday demanded that the State government withdraw the land acquisition notification issued in 2016.

The demand was made during the consultation meetings organised by the Machilipatnam Area Development Authority (MADA) in four villages.

The notification to gather 30,000 acres, including 14,500 acres of private land, for the proposed deep sea port and Machilipatnam Industrial Corridor was issued by the MADA under the Machilipatnam Area Development Land Pooling Scheme (Formulation and Implementation) Rules, 2016.

In Pothepalli, the farmers were unanimous in their demand to scrap the notification if the government was to acquire the land for the industrial corridor.

In Pedda Karagraharam, where over 788 acres was proposed to be acquired for the deep sea port, the farmers and private land owners attended the meeting by wearing black badges.

The Pedda Karagraharam panchayat passed a resolution against the notification.

“People of the panchayat are concerned over forcible acquisition of land,” said a group of farmers led by S. Fareed of Pedda Karagraharam.

In Manginapudi, the meeting was organised at Siva Ganga Primary Agriculture Credit Society, where at least 1,452 acres was proposed to be acquired for the port and other industries.

A MADA team, led by Deputy Collector, explained the farmers and other stakeholders the various aspects of the package being offered. The farmers were asked to give their consent by submitting an application.

The farmers chose to express their voice by submitting an application rejecting the package being offered.