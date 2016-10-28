A farmer, Kalamalla Ramakrishna Reddy, 32, was electrocuted while adjusting the pipes of a motor to water his agricultural field at Rangoripalle village in Vemula mandal of Kadapa district on Wednesday night.

His family members found him lying unconscious in his field after sometime and were rushing him to the government hospital at Pulivendula, when he died en route.

Meanwhile, a worker, Papa Rao, sustained injuries when he suffered electrical shock in a private gunny bag manufacturing unit at Koilkuntla in Kurnool district on Thursday.