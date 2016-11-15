A farmer Yerragolla Chinnaraju, 40, was fatally knocked down by a cement-laden truck at Hanumanthagundam in Kolimigundla mandal in Kurnool district and in a fit of rage, the relatives of the deceased beat the truck driver Besta Madhu, 40, of Kadapa district to death on Sunday evening.

Chinnaraju of Hanumanthagundam village, who sold his two acres last month, was going to a bank to deposit the scrapped Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, when a truck of a company fatally knocked down his motorcycle, according to police. The pillion rider Pullaiah was thrown off the bike in the mishap, but the truck dragged the motorcycle rider Chinnaraju to some distance and he died instantly with grievous head and body injuries, they added.

When the truck driver Madhu, native of Ananthagiri in Jammalamadugu mandal in Kadapa district, tried to flee, Chinnaraju’s family members and relatives severely beat the driver causing his death, police said.

A case was registered against persons who beat the truck driver to death, the SI said.