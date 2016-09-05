Police open FCC in the town in view of growing marital disputes in the area

After having helped many couples find a solution to their marital disputes through counselling without the need for them to register cases and enter into a protracted legal tussle, the Tirupati Urban District Police have extended the counselling service, which has so far been available in Tirupati, to Srikalahasti town also.

The Family Counselling Centre (FCC) was first opened in 2009 in the Police Quarters, Tirupati, with the objective of settling marital disputes involving spouses and in-laws to the extent possible, thus obviating the need to register cases. Counsellors from the Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV), retired professors of psychology at the Sri Venkateswara University and practising psychologists were roped in to solve the intricate issues, while the Centre Social Welfare Board, New Delhi, took care of the funds. By pooling in the petitions and complaints received at the Mahila Police station and by social workers, the department used to hold the counselling session every Saturday. As a result, the number of FIRs in family issues saw a drastic fall in the police district.

Of late, the officials observed a steady rise in the number of marital disputes coming from Srikalahasti and surrounding places. “We found it necessary to open an FCC in Srikalahasti for the convenience of incompatible couples here and they need not travel all the way to Tirupati,” says Superintendent of Police R. Jayalakshmi.

The Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS), a voluntary organisation, has been entrusted with the task of skill development for women. The women who could not join their husbands even after the counselling will be provided training and financial assistance to help them stand on their own legs, Ms. Jayalakshmi explained. The number of complaints received and compromise arrived at was 49 and 46 respectively in 2009. In 2016 (up to Aug 31), 216 petitions were received by the department, out of which a compromise was struck in 151 cases while FIR had to be registered in a mere four cases. Sixty-one cases are pending.