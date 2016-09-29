The Srikakulam police busted a fake note racket in the district while seizing machines, equipment and Rs. 3 lakh worth currency from the fraudsters. According to Srikakulam Superintendent of Police J. Brahama Reddy, several persons including K. Amit Reddy, I. Viswanatham, Vishnu Chandra Praveen and K. Nagaraju of Palasa area had been circulating fake currency and gold to many persons for several years. Recently, they cheated a trader Mohana Rao by denying gold after collecting Rs. 3 lakh.

Mr. Mohana Rao approached the police and the four accused had been arrested. Mr. Brahma Reddy said the gang was operating in places including Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam. He said printer, scanner, laptop and 10 mobiles were seized from the accused.