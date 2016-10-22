The Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday urged the Niti Aayog to facilitate collateral-free loans to youth wanting to ground industrial units.

Submitting a memorandum to visiting Niti Aayog Senior Research Officer D.J. Radhakrishnan here, DICCI Prakasam district Coordinator V. Bakthavatsalam urged the Niti Aayog to enhance the district level-target for grounding of new units to 500. He urged the Niti Aayog to arrange for training to selected youth to successfully ground the units and market their products without any hassles.