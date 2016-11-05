Representatives of civil society organisations staging a dharna in Guntur on Friday protesting the ‘encounter killing’ of Maoists in AOB area recently. —Photo: T. Vijaya Kumar

Both groups push each other leading to a minor traffic snarl

The crowded Ambedkar Statue Centre here was witness to a face off between representatives of civil rights organisations, political parties and families of slain policemen on Friday, after the former staged protests over the death of 32 Maoists in an exchange of fire in Malkangiri district in Andhra Odisha border on October 24.

The representatives of civil rights organisation occupied the open space below the Dr. B.R Ambedker statue, while the wives of slain policemen were seated on chairs under a shamiana on the road side.

There was a minor scuffle as both groups pushed each other on the main road leading to a minor traffic snarl. Leaders from CPI, CPI (M), CPI (ML)-New Democracy, PDSU and other civil rights organisations were present.

Revolutionary writer Kalyan Rao said that the alleged encounter is part of the State-sponsored terror unleashed on the Maoists who have been with the people.

“We, the revolutionary parties, are always among the people and work with them and we are the biggest parties,” Mr. Kalyan Rao said.

He said that the alleged encounter was a continuation of Operation Green Hunt launched during the UPA regime and demanded that a sitting Supreme Court Judge probe the allegations of extra judicial killings.

Mr. Kalyan Rao demanded that Maoist leader RK be released immediately and asked the government to stop terrorising those agitating for justice.

Symbolic protest

Meanwhile, families of slain policemen staged a symbolic protest stating that they too have become victims after their husbands have been allegedly killed by Maoists.

“I lost my husband, Thota Venkateswarlu, the then SI at Bollapalli, who was killed in a bomb blast at Remedecharla village in Bollapalli in August 2001 and since then, I have been struggling to bring up my children,” said Thota Usha Rani.