ITDA Project Officer K.V.N. Chakradharababu has directed officials to provide rehabilitation package to the tribal people displaced due to the Polavaram project.

He was reviewing the implementation of the rehabilitation package with officials of various departments here on Thursday.

Mr. Chakradharababu said that the package would be implemented in a phased manner. In the first phase, it was implemented in seven habitations in Devipatnam mandal.

He directed the officials to undertake a proper survey to identify the displaced people. Calling for construction of a colony with all amenities for the project-displaced, he directed that land-for-land be provided to the beneficiaries at the place of their choice. “Ensure that the land provided is suitable for cultivation,” he said. Every beneficiary should be given house site in five cents, he added. The Project Officer asked the heads of departments to commence the survey of land by October 17. Care should be taken to exclude the 300 acres already allotted for land-to-land beneficiaries. He asked the officials to prepare an action plan for 49 villages.

Sub-Collector Ravi Pattan Setty and Special Collector Bhanu Prasad were present.