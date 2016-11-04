Ex-servicemen from Anantapur district on Thursday made a fervent plea to the Union government to implement a 'One Rank One Pension' (OROP) package fulfilling all pending demands of the ex-servicemen.

Speaking to the media before holding a candle light rally through the main thoroughfares of Anantapur town, Retd Army Captain and president of the District Ex-servicemen Association of Anantapur, Sekanna expressed concern at the way things were panning out for the ex-servicemen community in the country. “We spend the most productive part of lives in the army. Many retire in a very low-level positions in the existing structure within the army which means they draw pitiable amounts of pension and many eventually end up as security guards and at best as security officers,” said Mr Sekanna fervently putting up his case for a sympathetic review by the government of the OROP package.